Roy Keane says Wales player ‘should be ashamed of himself’

Roy Keane slammed Ethan Ampadu’s attempt to win a penalty against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

In a game of few chances that ultimately finished 0-0, Ethan Ampadu did everything in his power to convince the referee that Wales deserved a spot-kick after Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph came flailing for a ball in the first half.

After Randolph failed to gather from a corner at the first time of asking, the ‘keeper tried to grasp the bouncing ball and appeared to make contact with Ampadu as he batted the ball away.

Should Wales have had a penalty?

A free kick was given Ireland’s way although Wales were adamant that it should have been a penalty to them while Ampadu rolled around on the floor in a gesture that Roy Keane simply couldn’t wrap his head around.

Analysing the game on ITV, Keane ridiculed the Wales defender’s reaction, branding it “disgraceful really, from Ampadu.”

“What’s the game coming to? He should be ashamed of himself. Grabbing his head?!

“I’d be embarrassed if I was him. Ridiculous!”

The other major talking point of the match came towards the end, when James McClean was sent off for a rash challenge on Ampadu.

RED CARD FOR IRELAND! James McClean is given his marching orders, having been booked moments earlier. Can Wales make the advantage count now?

However it was McClean’s reaction to the red card that was likely more egregious than the tackle itself as he aggressively pointed in Ampadu’s face.

Ian Wright, who joined Keane on punditry duty for the game, insisted that McClean’s challenge “looked worse than it is”.

“He’s caught him (Ampadu) on the toe,” Wright added, via Yorkshire Live.

“It’s one of those because of the ferocity at which he’s gone in, it looks worse than it is.

“But I don’t think McClean helps himself going across and doing this (pointing in face). He pushed him in the head – he should get sent off for that.”

