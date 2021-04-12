Close sidebar

Roy Keane admits preference for Erling Haaland over Harry Kane at Man United

by Darragh Murphy
Roy Keane

Roy Keane is adamant that Manchester United need to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

Regardless of Edinson Cavani’s future, Roy Keane insists that his former club should be in the market for a new frontman when the transfer window reopens.

United are one of a number of clubs who have been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland this summer and Keane would not turn down either striker if the Red Devils had the chance to sign them.

“Yes 100 per cent because United will need one,” Keane said on Sky Sports when asked if United should be looking to bring in a new centre-forward.

“Anthony Martial’s injury problems mean you wouldn’t hang your hat on him, Edinson Cavani’s pushing on so he can’t play every week.

“United want to get back to winning tittles so they’ll certainly need another striker. Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, I’d take either of them.”

It was then put to Keane to pick between Kane and Haaland, both of whom will have no shortage of potential suitors this summer.

Erling Haaland

Keane responded: “Probably Haaland because of his age and the investment behind it but I wouldn’t say no to Kane either if he was the second option.”

Keane’s comments came after United fought back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon and the Irishman admitted he had a gut feeling that Kane would welcome the opportunity to move to United.

Edinson Cavani

Forwards Cavani and Mason Greenwood both found the net late on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but Keane maintains that his former club will need a reliable centre-forward to play week-in, week-out if United are to begin challenging for titles again.

After Sunday’s win, Solskjaer expressed his hope that Cavani will extend his stay at Old Trafford as talks continue with the Uruguayan veteran.

