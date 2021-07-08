‘You’re going to defend him anyway’ – Roy Keane and Ian Wright debate England penalty

“Very, very soft.”

Roy Keane made it clear that he disagreed with the decision to award England a penalty in extra-time of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

With the tie finely poised at 1-1, Raheem Sterling won his side a penalty when he hit the deck in the box and the decision was reviewed by VAR.

Although the contact on Sterling appeared to be minimal, the decision stood and Harry Kane had the opportunity to score from 12 yards.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty. We’ve looked back,” Keane said on ITV.

"Of course it's soft but we've seen those given all season." "Wrighty, you're going to defend him anyway, no matter what." "It's not a case of defending him. You know how it is. It's soft but those have been given all season." Should #ENG have been awarded 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 penalty? pic.twitter.com/CcZ0lkcnlP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2021

Roy Keane on England penalty

“It was unlikely when it went to VAR that they were going to see it was a clear and obvious mistake. But Sterling got stronger as the game went on and when you’ve got people who can go past people, it just opens the game up.

“But I think very, very soft.”

Ian Wright, who was on the ITV panel alongside Keane, had no issue with the penalty being awarded.

The former England and Arsenal forward fully believed Sterling when he said he felt contact before he went down but Keane had little time for Wright’s defence.

“People can say it’s soft but those have been given all season,” Wright said.

“The little clip, the little touch, you heard what Raheem said. He felt like he got touched and he went down.”

Keane interrupted: “Wrighty, you’re going to defend him anyway, no matter what he does.”

Kane saw his penalty saved by Danish goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, but the England captain was alert enough to get to the rebound first and fire home.

Keane believes Schmeichel will feel like he should have done better in terms of gathering the ball or parrying it to safety.

“He’ll be disappointed, Kasper,” Keane insisted.

“It was a side-foot from Kane and I think because his performance was so brilliant, he probably feels he should have saved it.”

Clip via ITV.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, ian wright, roy keane