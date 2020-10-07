Dwight Yorke has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he needs to get a bit tougher with his Manchester United players, although he’s insisted that the Red Devils boss is “not a Roy Keane by any means.”

Some have questioned the suitability of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s personality for a job like the United one, with his nice guy reputation coming in stark contrast to the club’s greatest ever manager, Alex Ferguson.

But Dwight Yorke believes Solskjaer will simply have to come down hard on his players after Sunday’s humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Concerns remain about the lack of leaders at Old Trafford, with some suggesting that club captain Harry Maguire isn’t up to the standard when compared with former skippers like Keane, Nemanja Vidic and Gary Neville.

“The manager has to believe he can inject that energy. It looked a bit lacklustre. We need some leaders. We need winners on the football pitch,” Yorke told talkSPORT.

“Until we get that on a consistent basis, we seem to make one step forwards and two steps back at the moment. We need to find a way to be consistent.

“I’m not sure he’s going to get them by the scruff of the neck. He’s not a Roy Keane by any means.

“He has a different style of management but I expect him at least to be having some stern words.

“He has to address the players in no uncertain ways and get people to be pulling their weight in the team.

“I’m sure there will be some harsh words said. We haven’t seen this side of Ole but I’m sure he’s got that ruthlessness inside him as well.”

