Former Barnsley defender recalls time Roy Keane was stared down by Darren Moore

“Mooro gave him a chance to change his mind.”

You don’t often hear stories of Roy Keane admitting defeat in a battle of intimidation but the Irishman apparently knew he had bitten off more than he could chew after a comment to Darren Moore in October 2009.

Keane had just watched his Ipswich Town side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell and he was none too pleased with the way that Moore, then plying his trade as a centre-half for ‘The Tykes’, won a foul in the lead-up to the winning goal.

Moore’s defensive partner at the time, Stephen Foster, recalled how Moore took issue with a sarcastic remark from Keane in the tunnel.

“Going into the tunnel, Keane barged in and muttered something under his breath as Mooro was walking past,” Foster told TheStar.co.uk.

Roy Keane exchanged words with Darren Moore

“Mooro gave him a chance to change his mind. He stopped dead and asked him to repeat himself. Roy said, ‘You go down easy for a big man, don’t you?’

“Well, Mooro’s face. He didn’t say a thing, he just turned around, squared up to him and just stood there, looking down on him.”

Keane, notorious for his willingness to engage in confrontations, reportedly had little interest in scrapping with Moore, who stood four inches taller than the former Manchester United midfielder.

While a scuffle ensued, there was no damage inflicted, and Foster is of the opinion that Keane quickly wished he’d never picked a fight with Moore.

“Keane just shrank in Mooro’s shadow,” Foster continued.

“It was the first and only time I’d seen or heard of Roy looking that way, he’s obviously a tough bloke. There was a little bit of a scuffle, no real fighting. But Roy certainly regretted muttering those words to Mooro as he walked past.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: darren moore, roy keane