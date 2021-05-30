Roy Keane reportedly desperate for Celtic job but club chiefs don’t want him

The wait for Neil Lennon’s replacement goes on…

Celtic have been forced to go in a different direction for their next manager after talks with top target Eddie Howe collapsed earlier this week but, apparently, Roy Keane is not in the running.

At one stage, Keane was bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Parkhead but his name hasn’t been mentioned for some time despite his reported eagerness to fill the vacancy.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon claims that Keane wants the Celtic job badly but was “blanked” because club chiefs do not want him as their new manager.

Keane was blanked … https://t.co/2iMhdz72kD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2021

Keane wants it badly. But people in power there don’t want him. Shame. Would have been fun. https://t.co/4kOWXsLhFE — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2021

Roy Keane “blanked” by Celtic

Keane has not managed a club for over a decade but he has flirted with the idea of a return to the dugout on several occasions in recent years.

It’s widely reported that Ange Postecoglou is the new front-runner for the Celtic position after discussions with Howe fell apart.

Celtic released a statement before the weekend confirming that Howe will not be taking charge at Celtic Park.

“Following very positive and detailed discussions with Eddie Howe, with the belief that he would be an excellent candidate for the position of Celtic manager, we allowed time for the process, given he’d previously made it clear he was not looking to return to management until this summer at the earliest,” the statement read.

“We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control.

“We wish Eddie success for the future.

“As part of the ongoing process we have engaged with a number of candidates. We fully appreciate our fans will be seeking clarity on this matter and we aim, very shortly, to announce the appointment of a manager with the quality and desire to take Celtic forward and bring further success to our supporters.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, roy keane