Odds slashed on Roy Keane becoming Celtic manager as talks get underway

Roy Keane is now red hot favourite to be named new Celtic manager.

Bookmakers have reacted to reports that Celtic have officially opened talks with Roy Keane with a view to appointing him as Neil Lennon’s replacement.

Earlier this week, Keane was fourth favourite among most bookies; behind Chris Wilder, Enzo Maresca and John Kennedy. But that’s now changed.

SkyBet now has Keane odds-on to take over at Parkhead, with odds of 4/11 suggesting that it’s looking increasingly likely that a deal will soon be reached.

According to a Football Insider report on Thursday morning, talks are underway between Keane and Celtic, and the Scottish club is prepared to offer the 49-year-old a contract.

Keane closed out his playing career at Celtic and while he has spoken in the past about being “embarrassed” by his time in Scotland, he remains a fan of the club.

Doubts have been raised about Keane’s suitability for the Celtic position as the Corkman has been out of management for 10 years.

But others, such as Martin O’Neill, have backed Keane for the job, which would pit him against Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who recently delivered Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

Keane’s former Republic of Ireland teammate, Paul McGrath, recently explained why he would be a perfect fit at Parkhead.

“If Roy gets the Celtic job, he would go into the club and shake a few things up, which is what they need given what we have seen with that team this year,” McGrath told the Sunday World.

“But I also feel he will have learned from what has happened in his management career so far, as shouting and screaming at modern day players just doesn’t work.

“He would be a good fit for Celtic. Seeing him competing with Steven Gerrard at Rangers would have us all watching Old Firm matches next season and I hope he gets the job.

“If he is allowed to get the right players in at a club he clearly loves, I’m sure the Celtic fans would warm to having him as their manager.”

Read More About: Celtic, roy keane