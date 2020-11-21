Roy Keane was one of a number of club legends brought in to motivate Manchester United’s current crop of players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains close with Roy Keane and the Man United manager believed there was no better man to explain the standards expected of the club’s players when he invited the Corkman to the Carrington training ground to speak to the squad.

The Mirror reports that Keane accepted the invitation last year and made his first visit to Carrington since he left the club in 2005.

The former United captain is said to have been furious with one reaction to his pep talk, however, as an unnamed player showed little interest while Keane was speaking.

“As you’d imagine Roy has strong views on what it takes to be a proper United player and he gave it them straight,” a source told The Mirror.

“He wasn’t impressed with one player who didn’t seem to be all that interested and looked as if he’d rather be somewhere else.

“But for the majority it was a fascinating snapshot into the hunger and desire that drove Roy during his time at the club.”

Darren Fletcher, Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic have all made the trip to Carrington in recent years to discuss standards demanded by the club but Keane is perhaps the most intimidating figure to speak to the players.

Keane has pulled no punches with his assessment of United this season and the Irishman predicted that the players will ultimately end up costing Solskjaer his job.

In his scathing analysis of United’s defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, Keane said: “You roll your sleeves up at Man United when things aren’t going your way and that’s when leaders count. I was going to say I don’t see enough leaders, but I don’t see any leaders. It’s a real worry for United.

“Ole will lose his job working with these players – that’s what is going to happen.”

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, roy keane