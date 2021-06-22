Roy Keane baffled by conversation between England players and Billy Gilmour

Nobody was surprised to see him take this stance.

Roy Keane has had his say on the recent news that England stars Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will have to self-isolate for 10 days after being deemed close contacts of Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Chelsea teammates spent around 20 minutes speaking to each other after last Friday’s Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland and Wembley.

Many pundits expressed bewilderment about why two English players would have to self-isolate when no Scottish players have to do so but, in true Keane fashion, the Irishman had a different take on the matter.

“I think the only thing I’d be critical about is why would you want to speak to an opposition player – I don’t care if it’s a teammate or not – for over 20 minutes?” Keane said on ITV.

“I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes. After a game, when you’ve been to war against somebody, why would you chat to somebody for that long? So, they could have used a bit more common sense.”

When questioned by host Mark Pougatch about whether his wife was able to get five minutes of his attention, Keane somehow managed to keep a straight face as he fired back with a succinct, “Never.”

Roy Keane on the chat between Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell

Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 after last weekend’s stalemate between the British nations, having played a starring role for Scotland at Wembley.

Keane’s former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville branded the requirement to force Mount and Chilwell to isolate an “absolute joke” earlier on Tuesday.

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, is of the opinion that the isolation requirement is “utterly absurd.”

England face the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, with the Three Lions already qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ben chilwell, Billy Gilmour, England, Euro 2020, Mason Mount, roy keane