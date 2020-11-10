Andros Townsend has said it was not on for Roy Keane to call Kyle Walker “an idiot” on Sunday.

Roy Keane issued a scathing assessment of Kyle Walker after the Manchester City defender conceded a penalty by fouling Sadio Mane in the Premier League clash with Liverpool.

“Because he’s up against an idiot,” Keane said when asked how Mane managed to win the penalty that was scored by Mohamed Salah in the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

“Kyle Walker, people tell me he’s playing well. I don’t think so! “I think this guy is 30 years of age, an international player but he’s a car crash. He keeps making these types of mistakes and he was rightly punished for it.”

Keane’s comments have sparked considerable criticism in recent days, with former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan questioning the authenticity of the Irishman’s analysis.

Andros Townsend is the latest to ridicule Keane and he claimed that he has had personal experience of Keane getting personal with players.

Townsend worked under Keane for a few months at Ipswich Town before his loan was terminated when then-Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp deemed that the winger wasn’t getting enough playing time.

Townsend explained that there is a difference between pundits criticising a player’s performance and commenting on them as people.

“I think as a player you don’t mind if the pundits comment on your defending,” the Crystal Palace winger said on talkSPORT. “They say it’s naïve, you fell asleep, or made this mistake so many times, and it’s fair enough because you are making an opinion based on footballing decisions.

“To call someone an idiot when you don’t know the guy, for me, is not on. It’s harsh.

“Having played under Roy Keane at Ipswich, he does go very personal very quickly.”

