“I’m angry watching it!” – Roy Keane blasts Albania goalkeeper for mistake

Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha is just lucky that Roy Keane wasn’t on the pitch on Sunday night.

Roy Keane pulled no punches as he reacted to the ridiculous goal that was scored moments after Albania took a 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the Uefa Nations League.

Ardian Ismajili had just doubled the hosts’ lead but concentration levels weren’t where they should have been as Kazakhstan midfielder Aibol Abiken spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line.

Goal of the year

Albania vs Kazakhstan #UEL pic.twitter.com/md6mT5tqzg — autodidact (@benrutta_) November 15, 2020

Abiken let fly from the centre circle and sailed the ball over Berisha in the Albanian net but, thankfully for the goalkeeper, Albania went on to win the game 3-1.

Keane was on punditry duty for ITV when he was shown a clip of the goal and it’s safe to say that he didn’t hold back with his assessment

“You wouldn’t forgive him. International football… what was he doing?” Keane said.

"What was he doing?!" 😕 "You'd never forgive him." 😤 "Stupid!" 😠 "I'm angry watching it." 😡 Roy Keane was less than impressed with Albania's goalkeeper after he conceded straight from the kick off against Kazakhstan 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Zov9GeTuv — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 16, 2020

Equally baffled was Ian Wright, who was joining Keane on the panel, and expressed a similar level of disbelief.

“Why is he not in the goal? What’s he doing that far out?!” the Arsenal legend asked.

Keane added: “It’s stupid. I’m angry watching it.”

Keane’s brutally honest style of analysis continues to divide opinion, with a complaint reportedly made against the Irishman by Manchester City after Keane’s recent comments on Kyle Walker.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain branded Walker “an idiot” and “a car crash” for his foul on Sadio Mane when Man City hosted Liverpool eight days ago.

Sky Sports have not yet issued an official comment on the incident but it doesn’t look like Keane has any intention of mincing his words any time soon.

READ NEXT – Player ratings as Ireland lose to Wales in the Uefa Nations League

Read More About: Albania, kazakhstan, roy keane