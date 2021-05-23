“It would have been a fitting end to my career.”

Roy Hodgson would have considered retiring at Liverpool if he had been given the opportunity to see out his contract.

Hodgson lasted little over six months of his three-year contract with the Reds before club legend Kenny Dalglish came in for a season and a half.

Hodgson has been reflecting on his career after confirming his decision to retire as a manager following his Crystal Palace departure and the 73-year-old admitted that his last decade in the dugout was something of a bonus.

“It wasn’t successful enough on the field for me to really make a fuss about that decision. I was disappointed by it,” Hodgson said of his Liverpool spell on Sky Sports.

Roy Hodgson on Liverpool

“I was honestly thinking at the time that if I could get the three years of my contract there, it would have been a fitting end to my career, but that was in 2010 and it’s 11 years later!”

After leaving Liverpool, Hodgson spent a year with West Brom before he was appointed England manager.

When asked to pick a match from his career that he could replay if given the opportunity, Hodgson didn’t hesitate to name the Euro 2016 Round of 16 clash against Iceland, which England lost 2-1.

Hodgson answered: “There have been so many matches but the most obvious one is the last England game against Iceland because we didn’t look like we were going to produce that sort of performance and go out of the tournament in that way.

“In fact, we were feeling pretty good about ourselves and thinking we could get to France and play them in the next game and reach the final. So of course, that would be the one that you’d like to replay again.”

Hodgson is set to join an expert panel on the government’s fan-led review of football following the recent furore over certain clubs’ desire to establish a European Super League.

