Dungannon Swifts announce unexpected signing of former Man United goalkeeper Roy Carroll

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll on a short-term contract.

Roy Carroll, who most recently lined out for Linfield in the Danske Bank Premiership, cited the opportunity to pass on his experience to two up-and-coming goalkeepers as a major factor in deciding to sign for Dungannon.

Carroll, now 43, began his professional career at Hull City before spending five seasons with Wigan Athletic.

Manchester United then signed the Enniskillen man for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region £2.5 million and Carroll went on to make 72 appearances for the Red Devils, earning Premier League and FA Cup winners’ medals in the process.

“I’m coming back to play in the Irish League and no matter what team you sign for, it’s just great to get back out and play football,” Carroll told the club’s website.

𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗙𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 If you haven’t already heard👀… Roy Carroll is a #Swift 🕺🏽 Read more ⤵️https://t.co/tDzZuZnXBC pic.twitter.com/7NcQeCQtoz — Dungannon Swifts FC (@DgnSwifts) January 30, 2021

“A real pull for me to Dungannon is that the club has two young ‘keepers and I feel it would be good for me to come in and help them as much as I can. I know Connor (Byrne) very well as I’ve been working up at Dungannon Youth, in the NIFL Academy, with him. Hopefully I can help develop him and Sam (Johnston) for the future of the club.

“My proudest footballing moment would be becoming a professional footballer as a 15 years old. Not too many people come out of Fermanagh and become a professional footballer but I got the opportunity, I was in the right place at the right time.”

Carroll acknowledged the closure of his coaching school as a driving force to get him back playing football and he hopes that he can pass on his knowledge to the entire Dungannon team, not just the goalkeepers.

With 45 international appearances to his name for Northern Ireland, there’s no shortage of experience for him to pass around.

“I’m delighted to get Roy in on a short term deal,” said manager Kris Lindsay. “Obviously he comes with mountains of experience and I know he’ll be very good in our dressing room.

“We have a lot of young players, his experience will be invaluable for us and I’m thoroughly delighted to be able to get working with him.”

Read More About: dungannon swifts, Manchester United, Roy Carroll