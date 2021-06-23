Romelu Lukaku hits out at claim he couldn’t control ball during Man United spell

“I wouldn’t play at this level if I couldn’t control a ball.”

Romelu Lukaku has dismissed a suggestion that he was unable to control the simplest of balls during his spell at Man United.

Lukaku spent two seasons with United and scored 42 goals in his spell with the club but he was allowed to leave for Inter Milan two years ago.

The powerful centre-forward has since continued to score goals for fun and he won Serie A in the most recent season.

Lukaku has also put himself in a fantastic position to finish Euro 2020 as top goalscorer with three goals so far for Belgium, who remain one of the favourites to go all the way in the tournament.

Enjoying some down-time in between games, Lukaku took part in a Twitter Q & A session on Wednesday afternoon and not all the questions were positive.

The 28-year-old hit back at an enquiry about his lack of ball control at United when compared to his ability at Inter.

I wouldn’t play at this level if i couldn’t control a ball the fuck 😕 https://t.co/8EKhsWgdXK — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

There has been much debate about why Lukaku didn’t quite capture the form he’s capable of during his time at Old Trafford and Premier League great Ian Wright has his own theory on why the Red Devils failed to get the best out of the striker.

As part of the Q & A session, Lukaku hinted at some mental health issues he suffered in 2018 and he plans to open up on that more in the near future.

I went to through some issues in 2018 going to talk about it real real soon https://t.co/CcwFponyVp — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

With 64 goals in just 95 games for Inter so far, Lukaku has been predictably linked with a move away from the San Siro.

The likes of Chelsea and Man City are rumoured to be interested in the Belgian forward but responding to a question from City great Trevor Sinclair, Lukaku insisted that he is quite happy where is he currently playing his football.

I am happy at inter ☺️ https://t.co/UZk1WMsni8 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

