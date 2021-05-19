“We don’t do business with Spurs!”

Roman Abramovich will have to change his stance on Tottenham Hotspur if Chelsea hope to sign Harry Kane this summer.

Kane continues to be linked with a move away from Spurs when the transfer window reopens and Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential destination for the striker.

But Blues owner Abramovich is not a fan of doing deals with Spurs, according to ex-Chelsea striker Carlton Cole.

Cole, who came through the Chelsea ranks, never nailed down a regular first-team place at Stamford Bridge and when his time came to leave the club in 2006, Spurs made their interest known.

But once Abramovich got wind that Cole planned to move to Spurs, the Russian billionaire put the kibosh on it.

“I was leaving Chelsea and I was supposed to go to Spurs,” Cole told talkSPORT.

Roman Abramovich on Tottenham

“I went and had my medical and something happened with the deal.

“Roman Abramovich heard the whisper I was going over there. So I got called back by Chelsea and I had to have a meeting with Roman.

“He had his interpreter next to him and his other adviser and I had my dad and my uncle with me.

“He said, ‘we don’t do business with Spurs, choose another club’.

“He wanted to give me another deal, but for that to happen I would have had to go to Russia and play for his other club over there [CSKA Moscow].

“I remember being at the Tottenham training ground and holding their shirt. It was a close one, but I made the right decision in the end.”

Cole eventually ended up at West Ham, where he spent eight years before short stints at Celtic, Sacramento Republic and Persib Bandung at the end of his career.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Carlton Cole, Chelsea, roman abramovich, tottenham hotspur