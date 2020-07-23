Robin Van Persie Worried About Senior Man United Players Before His Move From Arsenal

Robin van Persie has opened up on his one concern about his move to Manchester United.

After eight years in North London, Van Persie shocked Arsenal supporters by making the switch to one of the Gunners’ fiercest rivals in 2012.

The Dutch forward moved to United for an initial £22.5 million and while in hindsight, it turned out to be one of the most important transfer decisions of Sir Alex Ferguson’s career, back then nobody was sure how successful the transition would be.

Van Persie had one major reservation on his mind before he committed to move to Old Trafford and he has discussed it during a recent appearance on the Utd Podcast.

He said: “There was a question from my point of view as well, before I signed, just to check how the older players were looking at me coming to play there. I wanted to know if they were ok with it or not, because we had been competing for the last eight years and we are all human.

“What was important for me was that the guys would accept me as the player and person that I am. After I checked that, everything was positive.”

It didn’t take long for Van Persie, who won his first Premier League title in his debut season for the Red Devils, to have his concerns allayed as he was made to feel welcome by United’s senior players and also felt that he no longer had to shoulder the burden of leading a team almost single-handedly.

“We instantly gelled from day one and that was partly because I came in and I had a different role to the one I had at Arsenal,” Van Persie explained.

“My role at Arsenal, I was their captain and one of the oldest players. Everything behind the pitch, I was helping them with the Christmas dinner and loads of other stuff outside of the pitch. It was different at Manchester because you had the core of the team – [Nemanja] Vidic, Rio [Ferdinand], [Paul] Scholes, [Ryan] Giggs, [Michael] Carrick – they were doing that.

“Then you had Fergie helping here and there. So I didn’t have to lose a lot of energy by organising stuff, so the only thing I had to do was come in, enjoy myself and play. All of the side stuff was already done by those other players, who were older than me and had won loads. In a way, if you look at it from my point of view, of course it was a difficult move and the pressure is on, we needed to win, but in the basics of me playing football it was easy because I didn’t have to do all of the other stuff on the side.”

Van Persie claimed the Golden Boot in his first season with United and was also honoured with the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

After a season apiece under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, Van Persie left United in 2015 but he will always be remembered fondly by fans for playing a crucial role in delivering one last Premier League title for Alex Ferguson.