Robin van Persie points out difference between Man United under Solskjaer and Ferguson

Wednesday night’s Champions League defeat summed up Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having already beaten European giants Paris Saint-Germain and last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig, Manchester United were upset by unheralded Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their third match of Group H and the result only intensified the scrutiny on inconsistent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The performance was widely ridiculed, with ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes claiming his former side’s defending for the first goal was like something you’d see at U10 level.

35-year-old Demba Ba scores against Manchester United on a one-man counter-attack… Yes, this really happened 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YCDqlFqbyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Like Scholes, Robin van Persie was on punditry duty for BT Sport and he couldn’t believe what he was seeing from United.

Van Persie pointed out the major difference between United under Solskjaer and United under Sir Alex Ferguson, suggesting that the Red Devils failed Fergie’s famous mantra with the performance.

“They missed the urgency to commit,” Van Persie said.

“In my time at Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson said ‘I don’t mind losing as long as my team is not running less than the opponent and I want to see commitment going forward and as well defensively’.

“I’m pretty sure Basaksehir ran more than Manchester United. That should never be the case in any game.

“That has nothing to do with quality or abilities. That’s extra. But you need to commit, to be there with 100 per cent focus.”

It has been suggested that Solskjaer could find himself out of a job if United lose to Everton on Saturday.

Solskjaer was asked about the security of his position after the defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, although the United boss refused to comment on his future.

“I decline to comment,” Solskjaer said.

“It is early and opinions are out there all the time.

“I have got to stay strong. I am employed by the club to do a job and will do it to the best of my ability.”

