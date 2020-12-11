Robin van Persie reveals fiery response to Arsenal’s attempt to keep him

Robin van Persie made it very clear that the financial position of Arsenal was not going to be enough to keep him at the club.

In what was one of the most unexpected transfers in Premier League history, Arsenal allowed Robin van Persie to join fierce rivals Manchester United in August 2012.

Van Persie had just finished as the Premier League’s top scorer the previous season but Arsenal could only manage a third-place finish.

Having spent eight years in England and with no Premier League titles to show for it, Van Persie made the decision to bring an end to his time at the Emirates.

“At Arsenal, I didn’t feel like we were on the level to compete,” Van Persie explained on Dutch presenter Kaj Gorgels’ YouTube channel.

“One day, the chairman of Arsenal showed me how healthy the club was by showing me their positive numbers.

“I told him: ‘I don’t give a s*** about these numbers, I want to lift the Premier League trophy.'”

For just £22.5 million, Manchester United got one of the most proven goalscorers in Premier League history and the Dutch striker followed up his 2011/12 Golden Boot triumph by finishing top of the scoring charts the following season but on that occasion, he got his hands on silverware as the Red Devils won the title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Van Persie revealed that Arsenal initially wanted him to move to a club outside the Premier League and Juventus were front-runners but when that move fell apart, RVP made the switch to Old Trafford.

“We felt it would be best to leave for a club outside of England, the deal with Juventus was closed,” he added.

Robin van Persie with one of the great #PL goals 🔥#PLKickOff in only 5️⃣ days!!! pic.twitter.com/KVV2Xgw24t — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2017

“But the chairman of Arsenal was stubborn towards Juventus. I told him that my other two other options were Manchester United or Manchester City, so it’s his own risk.

“My departure from Arsenal to Manchester United is still a sensitive topic in England.

“But I wanted to win, I just wanted to win. And I had to take a risk for that.”

