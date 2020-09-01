Robin van Persie sends warning to Donny van de Beek about Man United move

Ahead of the biggest move of the young career of Donny van de Beek, Robin van Persie has issued a warning to the outgoing Ajax playmaker.

Donny van de Beek is close to completing a £40 million move to Manchester United and has reportedly already requested a specific squad number at Old Trafford.

But ahead of Van de Beek’s big-money switch to one of the biggest clubs in world football, Robin van Persie has warned his fellow Dutchman to be aware of the magnitude of the task ahead.

Comparing Van de Beek’s transfer to the one that took him from Feyenoord to Arsenal in 2004, Van Persie made it very clear that the Premier League leaves little time for adjustment.

“Donny van de Beek is 23 years old and that is a nice age to make a transfer to the Premier League,” Van Persie told De Telegraaf.

“I was a bit younger when I went to Arsenal, and in the locker room, I was considered a player for the future. Winning the Uefa Cup with Feyenoord meant nothing. The Premier League is a completely different world.

“Donny will be brought in as a major purchase from Manchester United, but he will discover that those other 22 players have also been brought in as a ‘major purchase’. One had an even bigger transfer than the other.

“It means that he has to stand there right away and he has to mentally adjust to that. Because Manchester United is in every way a beast of a club.”

Van Persie is well aware of the expectations of United fans and he met them head-on upon his move from Arsenal to United in 2012.

Van Persie, who scored 58 goals in 105 appearances for the Red Devils, also identified the key strengths possessed by Van de Beek that will see him thrive in England’s top flight.

“Physically I don’t foresee any problems for Donny. His walking actions are his biggest weapon,” Van Persie continued.

Man Utd have agreed a £40m fee with Ajax for midfielder Donny Van de Beek 🤝 Solskjaer's first new signing of the window 🇳🇱➡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Check out some of his recent Champions League highlights… pic.twitter.com/f6QMqC1Yd0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2020

“He is also able to play sixty games a year. Easy games just aren’t there anymore. Especially against Fulham or Crystal Palace, you have to play the most. At every duel, even at every throw, those opponents pound on you.

“He has the advantage that he has gained a lot of experience in the last two seasons in Europe.

“The year in which Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League was his big breakthrough.”

