Robin Gosens didn’t ask for Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt this time after previous ’embarrassment’

The German star was too busy celebrating.

Robin Gosens revealed he didn’t ask for Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after Germany’s 4-2 victory over Portugal on Saturday evening, having previously been left “ashamed” after being snubbed for the Portuguese superstar’s jersey.

Gosens revealed in his autobiography that he had asked for Ronaldo’s shirt following the Coppa Italia quarter-final two years ago but the Juventus forward “didn’t even look at me.”

Gosens wrote that he felt ashamed at being dismissed by Ronaldo and even looked around to his Atalanta teammates to see if they’d spotted the embarrassing rejection.

That moment must have felt a lifetime ago on Saturday evening, when Gosens played a starring role for Germany in their Euro 2020 clash against Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Ronaldo might have scored the opening goal but Germany secured all three points after a 4-2 win in Munich.

Gosens set up Kai Havertz for Germany’s third goal and he found the net himself 10 minutes later, when he positioned himself perfectly to nod home from close range from a Joshua Kimmich cross.

After the 4-2 win, Gosens didn’t look to pursue what he’d previously described as his “dream” of taking home Ronaldo’s jersey as he was too busy celebrating Germany’s win.

“In the end I didn’t ask Ronaldo for the shirt, I wanted to enjoy the victory and this evening. I didn’t look for it,” Gosens told Sky Sports Italia.

“It is certainly a memorable evening for me. We won against a very strong team and personally, I scored my first goal and got my first assist in such an important tournament. I’m proud and happy.

“Tonight’s victory also stems from the defeat against France. We knew we had to win otherwise it would have become very difficult. We left everything on the pitch and I’m happy with the many opportunities we created.”

