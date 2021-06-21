Why Roberto Mancini brought on Salvatore Sirigu in last minute of Wales match

The Italian manager wasn’t taking the mick with his late change of goalkeeper.

In one of the more curious substitutions at Euro 2020, Roberto Mancini brought on goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in the final minute of Italy’s victory over Wales on Sunday.

Many believed that it was a moment of so-called “shithousery” from the 56-year-old but, in truth, it was a touch of class from Mancini.

Reporter Nicky Bandini revealed that the real reason for Mancini’s decision to swap Gianluigi Donnarumma for Sirigu against Wales stemmed from a desire to avoid making players feel the way he felt at the 1990 World Cup.

Mancini even sending Sirigu on for a few minutes in goal. His approach with this squad speaks to his own regrets as a footballer. Went to a World Cup in 1990 and didn't play. Says it's still his greatest regret that he never got to play in one. — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) June 20, 2021

Mancini was part of the squad at Italia 1990 but he never made it on to the pitch and, apparently, he’s eager to give as many players as possible the opportunity to feature at Euro 2020 so they don’t live with that kind of regret.

After three group games at Euro 2020, only third-choice ‘keeper Alex Meret has yet to play for the Azzurri at the tournament.

Italy may not have been front-runners for the tournament before it kicked off but they’ve quickly established themselves as one of the most impressive sides at Euro 2020 with three victories, seven goals and three clean sheets for Mancini’s side.

“Today they have shown that they are all starters. It was a game that we wanted to win even if it could be unneeded, but succeeding was a matter of mentality, it wasn’t easy. There are no starters, there are only the 11 who go on the pitch,” Mancini said after Sunday’s win.

“The guys are very clever and they wanted to win every game, they have a good mentality.

“I’m very happy also for this reason because we changed eight players and we played a very good game.

“The identity has remained the same and I think it is important. I say that changing a few players shouldn’t change anything because everyone knows what they have to do, and the product doesn’t change.”

