There was a point this month when it looked like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not survive the international break but Manchester United’s win over Everton 11 days ago helped to ease the pressure on him.

After consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, it was suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have to avoid defeat to Everton to save his job.

In what many consider a stay of execution for the Norwegian, United earned a 3-1 victory at Goodison Park and talk of Mauricio Pochettino being approached to take over quieted.

While Pochettino remains the betting favourite to be next United manager, a surprise name has entered the conversation in the form of ex-Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini.

Italian publication Tuttosport (as translated by Manchester Evening News) reports that Mancini, who delivered City’s first-ever Premier League title, is being considered as an option to replace Solskjaer after impressing with the Italian national team.

Mancini took over the national team in 2018 and set the record for most consecutive wins as Italy manager, qualifying for Euro 2020 with ease in the process.

How welcome Mancini would be among United fans could prove interesting but Solskjaer appeared defiant when asked about his future earlier this month.

Solskjaer dismissed any suggestions that his position was increasingly precarious before the Everton game.

“I decline to comment,” he said.

“It is early and opinions are out there all the time.

“I have got to stay strong. I am employed by the club to do a job and will do it to the best of my ability.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also rubbished reports that conversations had already taken place to find Solskjaer’s replacement in a scathing assessment of the rumours on the FIVE YouTube channel.

