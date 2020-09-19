Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski have picked up where they left off.

In the first game of the new Bundesliga season, Bayern showed no mercy as they smashed eight unanswered goals past Schalke on Friday night.

With a scoreline like that, you might imagine that Robert Lewandowski was responsible for at least half of the goals but the Polish centre-forward actually netted only once, from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.

But Lewandowski did play a crucial role in the build-up play for Bayern, setting up two goals in the second half after teammate Serge Gnabry treated himself to a hat-trick.

Such a sexy assist. pic.twitter.com/AgyOeN0iJT — Holy Flick (@flickaholic) September 18, 2020

It was the first of Lewandowski’s assists that will live longest in the memory as the 32-year-old displayed incredible skill and vision in pulling off the rare rabona cross to Thomas Muller.

After being pulled too wide to get away a shot of his own, Lewandowski looked up and saw the man arriving at the edge of the Schalke penalty area.

Lewandowski wrapped his right foot around the back of his left leg and gave Muller the perfect opportunity to volley home, although goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann should have done better with the strike.

While he clearly appreciates a fancy assist, Lewandowski will surely launch an attack on the goalscoring charts in the coming months as he aims to claim the Ballon d’Or he was denied last season.

The Ballon d’Or was cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but Lewandowski looked nailed on for the honour.

“Me,” he told Polish outlet, Sportowe Fakty when asked which player deserved the 2020 Ballon d’Or.

“We won everything we could with Bayern. In every competition – Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League – I was the top scorer. I think a player who achieves this would win the Ballon d’Or.”

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, robert lewandowski