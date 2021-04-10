Robbie Savage suggests son could face obstacles at Man United due to his father’s past

Robbie Savage has penned a heartfelt letter to his son Charlie, congratulating him on signing his first professional contract but warning him of the potential pitfalls ahead.

Earlier this week, Charlie Savage signed his first professional contract at Manchester United and his father, Robbie, could not be any prouder.

Reflecting on the letter his own father wrote to him when he left home to join United’s Class of ’92, Robbie Savage wanted his son to have something similar to let him know how much support he has around him.

Savage, who never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils, went on to become something of a divisive player before carving out a media career for himself and the 46-year-old warned his son that he may encounter difficulties along the way due to his father’s reputation.

Sharing the letter in his Mirror column, Savage wrote: “Never let the ­achievements of another man or woman – including me – ever make you feel that the journey ahead is difficult for you. Yes, the journey will be paved with difficult ­obstacles for you as my son, and it could just be because I’ve been in the media spotlight for so long.

“As much as I (and so many other achieving ­individuals, men and women) are trying to ­remove these, by doing things like creating the Savage Foundation, I know the reality is that it will probably not change in my lifetime.

Delighted to have signed my first professional contract @ManUtd . I would like to thank all of my friends, family and everyone @neweraglobalsports for all their support. The hard work continues 🚀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/HOKsDE8VwC — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) April 7, 2021

“However, try and face the difficulties head on, challenge those who are not fair and always be fair and truthful in what you do.

“Believe in your ­capabilities, knowledge and experiences. Never feel like an imposter or allow anyone to make you feel like one.

“Own your space – it is a right, not a privilege.”

Savage urged his teenage son to enjoy the journey because it is one few get to experience.

And the former Wales international has no concerns that Charlie will let his confidence turn into arrogance, even if he is now on the books of one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“Never stop ­believing in yourself,” Robbie continued. “We know you are the best so believe in yourself.

“There is a great deal of difference between self-confidence and being a big head. Fortunately being a big head has never been a problem with you, so be confident.”

