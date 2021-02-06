Robbie Savage has gone one step further than most pundits who have recently been comparing Ruben Dias to Virgil van Dijk.

Ruben Dias has been a revelation for Pep Guardiola this season, with many drawing similarities between the impact of the Portuguese defender at Manchester City and that of Virgil van Dijk when he joined Liverpool from Southampton three years ago.

Van Dijk has been credited as the player who played the largest role in turning Liverpool’s fortunes around from contenders to champions, both in the Champions League and Premier League.

And the way that Dias has shored up Man City’s defence has earned him comparisons to Van Dijk at Anfield.

Robbie Savage even went so far as to suggest that Dias has had a more significant influence on City than Van Dijk had with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The amount of clean sheets that they have kept and the way John Stones has improved is quite remarkable,” Savage said on BT Sport Score.

“His impact on Man City has been better than Van Dijk’s impact on Liverpool.

"His impact on Man City in the opening games has been better than Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool."

“Van Dijk is the best defender in the world when fit, but Dias’s contribution has been magnificent.”

City spent €68 million to secure Dias’ switch from Benfica in September and he has not only had an incredible individual season but he has been praised for raising the level of fellow centre-half John Stones too.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has even identified Dias as the frontrunner for the PFA Player of the Year award this term.

On Sunday, Dias will come up against the Premier League’s top scorer in Mohamed Salah in a game that will likely go some way to deciding the destination of the league title.

