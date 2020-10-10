Robbie Savage forced to revise prediction for Manchester United’s season

The 2020/21 season is not even a month old but already, Robbie Savage has been forced to drastically change where he thinks Manchester United will finish.

At the beginning of the campaign, Robbie Savage suggested that United showed enough last term to potentially finish as runners-up in the Premier League this time around.

But with defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter of which was absolutely humiliating, as well as a very fortunate win over Brighton, United have not had the kind of start that would fill any fan with confidence.

Savage has described United’s start, which has left them in 16th place (albeit with a game in hand over most other sides), as “a complete shambles.”

“When things go wrong on the pitch, it is usually the manager who carries the can,” Savage wrote in his Daily Mirror column.

“And right now, I am wondering how on earth I tipped United to finish second in the Premier League before a ball was kicked this season.

“Based on the defensive ­horror show I watched against Spurs, they will be lucky to ­finish in the top six.

“While Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham all appear to have strengthened their hands in the transfer window, I have to ask what United were doing.”

Savage, who began his career as a trainee at United, insists that he made his Red Devils prediction based on the assumption that the club would strengthen appropriately before deadline day.

😎 @ECavaniOfficial, say hello to #MUFC! 👋 The first extract from our first interview with our new striker is ready to enjoy! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2020

But with United failing to bring in any of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer targets in the transfer window, the manager already finds himself up against it if he is to turn things around.

“They have a week to sort out the shambles before a ­difficult game at Newcastle,” Savage concluded.

“Whose fault is it – the board, the manager, or the players?

“Take your pick, but if it leads to a good man like Ole Gunnar ­Solskjaer losing his job, nobody comes out of it with any credit.”

