Robbie Savage urges Man United to ‘return the compliment to City’ by signing Sergio Aguero

Robbie Savage has encouraged Manchester United to “go all-out” to bring Sergio Aguero to Old Trafford.

To the surprise of many, Sergio Aguero was linked with a move to Man United after it was confirmed earlier this week that this season will be the Argentine forward’s last with Man City.

Despite a campaign hampered by injury, Aguero will have no shortage of suitors when he becomes available in the summer and the Red Devils emerged as potential candidates.

Reports in France claim that United are one of at least five teams to make an offer for Aguero and Robbie Savage has encouraged United’s newly-appointed Football Director John Murtough to “make waves” by swooping for City’s greatest goalscorer.

“If United were tempted to return the compliment to City, after they took [Carlos] Tevez across the Mancunian Way, I would go all-out to get him,” Savage wrote in his Mirror column.

“For all their pulling power, there are no guarantees United will be able to sign Erling Haaland or Harry Kane this summer.

“Why hesitate when the greatest Premier League finisher of all is out there?”

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have been touted as potential options for Aguero if he wants to stay in England, while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have made their interest known if the 32-year-old wants to challenge himself elsewhere.

According to Savage, however, a switch to United makes sense for all involved.

“If Manchester United came calling for his services, why would he not jump at the chance?” Savage continued.

“He would be able to stay in the area, knowing United should be offering him Champions League football next season, and he would give them a cutting edge in the box that has sometimes been missing when visiting teams have sat deep at Old Trafford this season.”

Read More About: Manchester City, Manchester United, robbie savage, sergio aguero