Robbie Savage addresses John Terry’s infamous dig

“That’s his opinion!”

Robbie Savage insists there are no hard feelings towards John Terry but the former Wales international has made it clear that he disagrees with Terry’s infamous insult from 2015.

Terry had taken umbrage with some criticism from Savage and at a press conference, the Chelsea and England legend insisted that he was happy to listen to the opinions of certain footballers-turned-pundits but not Savage.

Terry then mocked Savage who, according to the ex-England defender, “hadn’t had a career” and “had played at a really bad level.”

Happy Birthday John Terry! Throwback to the time he destroyed Robbie Savage 😂 #CFC pic.twitter.com/4foxzOGjiq — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) December 7, 2016

Savage recently explained that he still respects Terry and his accomplishments as a player but he is not agreement with Terry on his opinion of what constitutes a good career.

“Listen, it’s a game of opinions,” Savage told The Star. “We’ve seen recently players coming out and saying things about pundits.

Robbie Savage responds to John Terry

“It’s why we love football, it’s a game of opinions. What I say to my son is, I can’t remember the exact words Terry said, but saying I didn’t have that good of a career, that’s his opinion.

“But I say to my son now, because my son would have watched that interview, and if he said, ‘dad did you not have a good career?’ I would say, ‘what would you say is a good career?’

“He’s 18, he’s at Manchester United, I think a good career, if you make a living out of playing football at any level then you’ve had an amazing career, you are one of the elite.

“You are one of these players who have sacrificed, who have chosen the right pathways, you have given up loads.

“Two, 10, 15 or 20 years, if you played League Two, if you made a living in the National League, you have sacrificed so much to get there and I respect every single person who does that because I know how hard it is, I know how hard it was, and how hard it is for my son.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: john terry, robbie savage