Robbie Keane scores screamer for Rest of the World XI at Soccer Aid

If Republic of Ireland fans needed a reminder of the current struggles in front of goal, Robbie Keane sent them down memory lane with a cracking opener at Soccer Aid.

After Stephen Kenny’s Irish side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Finland in the Uefa Nations League, Robbie Keane lined out for a Rest of the World XI and showed that he still has a knack for finding the net.

Keane opened the scoring shortly after the break after setting up a move in his own half.

Ireland’s record goalscorer passed the ball out wide before he took up a position at the edge of the area, where he received possession again.

Keane pulled the ball on to his trusty right foot and guided it into the top corner, beyond the outstretched hand of former Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

Keane wheeled away in celebration with the likes of Dermot Kennedy and former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Darren Fletcher but England equalised minutes later.

The match, which raised money for Unicef, went to penalties and the Rest of the World came out on top.

According to the final figures on the broadcast, the game at Old Trafford raised more than £11 million.

The highlights, which you can see above, show that Keane clearly still has it.

Keane has recently revealed that he has turned down managerial offers but is happy to be patient and wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

“I’m certainly in no rush, I’m not desperate.,” Keane told the PA news agency. “I’ll wait for the right opportunity. I’ve had opportunities already and I’ve turned them down because it didn’t feel like they were right for me.

“It has to be the right fit, it has to be the right opportunity. If it comes up, I’ll certainly look a it – like I have done – and assess it, but I’m not really in a rush to jump into something that doesn’t suit me.”

