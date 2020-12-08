Robbie Keane teaches Richard Keys how to pronounce ‘Caoimhin Kelleher’ after glowing endorsement

Robbie Keane believes the Republic of Ireland will be in safe hands for many years to come with the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been making headlines for all the right reasons after clean sheets in his Champions League and Premier League debuts in the past seven days.

It appears that Kelleher has now cemented his status as Liverpool’s No. 2 goalkeeper amid the ongoing absence of first-choice stopper Alisson Becker.

Kelleher impressed with a string of impressive saves against Ajax last week and justified his selection against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend with another clean sheet.

It looks like it’s only a matter of time before Kelleher begins challenging Republic of Ireland’s No. 1 Darren Randolph and the national team’s record appearance-maker and goalscorer, Robbie Keane, is a big fan.

“I watched him last week against Ajax and his performance was incredible,” Keane said on beIN SPORTS.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, has joined us in the studio to share his thoughts on Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. 10 points to Andy Gray for the pronunciation 😂#LIVWOL #beINPL 📺 HD11 Watch – https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/DWkjIev0sl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 6, 2020

“He’s certainly one who we’re talking about in Ireland as our future No. 1.

“You’ve seen the saves. He’s very technical, very good with his feet and he can pull off some saves.

“Certainly for Irish football – after losing Shay Given and I know Darren Randolph is probably coming to the end of his career – to have this lad coming through is great.”

Keane even had time to correct presenter Richard Keys’ pronunciation of Kelleher’s first name although former Scotland striker Andy Gray had no problem with the name.

Alisson may be back in time for Liverpool’s trip to Fulham at the weekend but the Brazilian ‘keeper is not expected to be fit enough to face Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday night so it remains entirely likely that Kelleher will be making his third consecutive appearance for the Reds.

Let’s just hope they spell the Corkman’s surname correctly this time around…

