Robbie Keane thinks that the appeal of a reunion with Pep Guardiola could tempt Lionel Messi to join Manchester City.

Messi continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona after the Catalan club’s humbling defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend and Robbie Keane believes a switch to Man City would make the most sense.

After going five years without a Champions League, Messi may be weighing up his options and less than a handful of clubs would be able to afford the Argentine superstar.

But with their ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, City could well go big in a bid to launch a more competitive challenge to Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Guardiola must also be getting impatient in his pursuit of a first Champions League in nine years so he would likely jump at the chance to reunite with Messi.

Legendary Irish forward Keane is of the opinion that City would be “the obvious choice” if Messi does decide to end his 20-year relationship with Barca.

“It’s a tough one, listen he’s done everything at Barcelona that he needs to do,” Keane told beIN Sports.

“Selfishly, I’d love to see him in the Premier League. I think he’d be great, the Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world.

“The obvious choice would be probably Man City because of Guardiola and the relationship he has with him.

“Will he come? Who knows. But certainly there’s a lot of unrest there, you can obviously tell that. That would have hurt them to lose 8-2 against Bayern Munich is obviously never good.

“This is an ageing Barcelona team anyway, they need three or four really top, top players. Are they going to bring them in this year? Has Messi had the conversation – ‘Are you going to bring back Neymar? Are you going to bring these big players in here that are going to challenge like we did a few years ago?’

“This season and last season, they haven’t really been themselves in terms of how we know Barcelona, how they play and how they want to play football.

“Even though Messi’s still been at his standards in terms of what he does with goals and assists so I’d like to see him over here for a few seasons in the Premier League.”

