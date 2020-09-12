Robbie Keane makes Leeds United prediction ahead of Premier League return

Robbie Keane isn’t overly worried about how his former club Leeds United will fare in the Premier League.

In the lead-up to Leeds’ first top-flight match since 2004, Robbie Keane explained why he believes that “they’ll be fine”.

Keane scored 19 goals in 56 appearances for Leeds and it’s clear he is a huge admirer of the man currently in charge at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa.

“I think they’ll be fine,” Keane told PA news.

“Firstly, they have a manager who is very, very good, understands the game well. He’s a very, very good coach. How he’s coached Leeds in the last few years, how they’ve played, is very, very impressive.

“Put it this way – I don’t think many teams will look forward to playing Leeds in the Premier League, especially the way they play.

“Will he play the same way? I think he will because that’s the way he always does it.”

Keane began his Leeds career on loan in December 2000 but wasted no time in impressing then-manager David O’Leary, who was convinced to make the deal a permanent one just six months later.

The Republic of Ireland striker spent just 18 months with Leeds before he made his switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

But Keane speaks very fondly of his time in Yorkshire and cherished the opportunity he had to show his dad around the Leeds ground.

Unable to pick one single favourite moment during his time at the club, Keane told Leeds Live last year: “It’s probably me being a part of the club and the Champions League run, I thought that was something special at that time. The club was really in a great place, and the place was absolutely buzzing, the lads were.

“Maybe that, I know I wasn’t playing, but that was special. Walking around Elland Road was something special, my Dad was a Leeds fan growing up as a kid, so it was special.”

Read More About: leeds, robbie keane