Robbie Keane urges Leeds captain to grab hold of midfielder

Robbie Keane has urged Leeds United captain Liam Cooper to display better leadership after the team’s 6-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds conceded four goals in the opening 37 minutes of their Premier League game at Old Trafford and while Liam Cooper found the net for the visitors before half-time, he was found wanting at the back.

Robbie Keane, who played for Leeds between 2001 and 2002, believes that Cooper needs to make sure that there is better discipline and protection from the team’s midfield.

Keane pointed out that midfielder Kalvin Phillips was caught out of position by United’s forwards on multiple occasions.

Phillips was taken off by Marcelo Bielsa at half-time but Keane is of the opinion that Cooper should have displayed better leadership and ensured that Phillips stayed in position.

“Leeds didn’t help themselves either,” the Republic of Ireland legend said on Premier League Productions. “They vacated the space way too often. Phillips was all over the place. He happened to be taken off.

“They’ll play Burnley next week and will probably end up beating them 6-2. That’s the way Leeds are. When you play against the top teams you get found out sometimes.

“They need to be a bit more disciplined. The way they play. The way they run. They want to run over teams. But certain times you have to pick your moments and we saw Phillips a couple of times went out of position. And it’s very, very difficult when you are playing against top teams.

“That’s where the leaders need to come in there. If I am a centre-back like Cooper there, I am making sure Phillips is sitting in front of the back four because it was attack after attack after attack. That’s where you need the leaders to grab hold of these players.”

