Robbie Keane reveals Diego Maradona’s kind words from just three weeks ago

Robbie Keane has paid a touching tribute to Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Diego Maradona tragically died in his native Argentina on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, leaving the football world mourning the loss of one of the game’s greatest.

One of countless footballers who grew up admiring Maradona is Robbie Keane, who revealed that he will never forget how kind the Argentina legend was to his family when they spent time together over the years.

“The best that ever was,” Keane said of Maradona on Instagram. “This is a very sad day in football we have lost a great. I am so glad that I had the pleasure of meeting Diego and spending some time with him and his wife Rocio he will be sadly missed, he inspired a generation but his memory will live on through his brilliance.

“The kindness he showed my family and particularly my son Robert will never be forgotten, memories we will treasure. Condolences to Rocio and his family. You are in the hands of God, may you RIP.”

Keane also revealed that he spoke to Maradona on social media as recently as three weeks ago, around the time when the 1986 World Cup winner was admitted to hospital before he went under the knife to deal with a blood clot on the brain.

In his last message to Keane, Maradona sent his best wishes to the former Ireland forward’s eldest son, Robbie Jr.

Maradona wrote: “Thank you very much my friend and please send my regards to little Robert and your family!”

Maradona leaves behind an incredible legacy for country and clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Boca Juniors, Newell’s Old Boys and Argentinos Juniors.

