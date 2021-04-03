‘Not like Robbie Keane’ – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s leadership skills called into question

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not captain material for a team of Arsenal’s stature, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

Having been made Arsenal skipper in 2019, Aubameyang quickly became a fan favourite with his goals for the Gunners in recent campaigns but he’s come in for considerable criticism this term.

Aubameyang has only scored nine Premier League goals this season and was memorably left out of last month’s North London derby for disciplinary reasons.

The attitude of the Gabon international has been called into question on several occasions since he signed a contract extension with the Gunners at the beginning of the campaign.

While nobody can doubt Aubameyang’s prowess in front of goal when on form, his leadership qualities have been questioned by former Spurs man Jamie O’Hara.

According to O’Hara, Aubameyang does not fit into the two categories of captains that top teams require.

“There are two ways of being a captain, in my opinion,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“One, and go back to when I was playing for Spurs, was Ledley King. He wasn’t vocal, he wasn’t someone who got you by the scruff of the neck, he wasn’t Roy Keane, but he led by example in his performances on the pitch.

“I think you can be a captain by doing that. You can be a leader on the pitch, you give 100 per cent, you’re constantly the best player, and Ledley was the number one, if he was fit he’d play.

“Then you have the other captain like Roy Keane, like Steven Gerrard, who would get you by the scruff of the neck.

“Robbie Keane, even though he played up front, he was someone who would come in and make sure every single day you were at it in training, he would make sure every single day you were at your best, and when you weren’t at your best he’d tell you straight.

“I just look at Aubameyang and I don’t think he’s that guy.

“Last season he led by example on the pitch just with the way he was playing, and I think you can be a captain doing that… but he hasn’t done that this season.

“I think it’s a big decision for Arteta in the summer, or even sooner than that, to maybe take it [captain’s armband] off him.”

