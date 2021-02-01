Robbie Brady didn’t look for any excuses when Sean Dyche ordered him to concentrate on the runs of Callum Hudson-Odoi as Burnley fell to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

In Thomas Tuchel’s second game in charge of Chelsea, he again named Callum Hudson-Odoi at wing-back and it was a selection that proved to be shrewd as the 20-year-old ran riot against the Clarets.

Hudson-Odoi overlapped at will and set up Cezar Azpilicueta for the game’s opening goal, with Robbie Brady struggling to keep the English youngster at bay.

At one stage, Burnley manager Sean Dyche could be heard roaring at Brady to pay attention to Hudson-Odoi’s runs, to which the Irishman had a very honest response.

“Tune in!” Dyche ordered, according to The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent Liam Twomey.

“I know where he f**king is, I just can’t stop him,” Brady responded. “What do you want me to do?”

As Tuchel continues to familiarise himself with his new players after replacing Frank Lampard last week, the German insisted after Sunday’s win that he had been aware of Hudson-Odoi’s talents for some time.

“Of course we knew him,” Tuchel said of Hudson-Odoi. “There were big rumours around him and Bayern Munich but we knew before if you are interested in football, upcoming players, he was in the focus way before I ever thought about being his manager.

“He can have his input on the line, he has the ability to be decisive with his runs, his speed and at the moment we have opted for this structure.

“He can play in the half positions offensively, this is clear and we wanted to take the chance against Wolves so we went with Chilly (Ben Chilwell) and him, today it was Marcos (Alonso) and him.

“He had another good game, if we can improve the precision of our guys in the box then maybe we can score more goals.”

