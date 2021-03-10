Former teammate claims Robbie Brady would love chance to move to Celtic

Paul Robinson believes that Robbie Brady would welcome the opportunity to move to Celtic this summer.

Robbie Brady has been linked with a switch to Parkhead and the Dubliner has yet to sign a new contract with Burnley, fuelling speculation that his days at Turf Moor are coming to an end.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche recently claimed that Brady’s future would “work itself out” but the rumour mill continues to link the Republic of Ireland international with a move away from the Clarets.

Celtic’s interest in Brady was reported last month but that was before Neil Lennon resigned from his role as manager and it remains to be seen whether Lennon’s replacement will be as keen on the 29-year-old.

According to Brady’s former Burnley teammate Paul Robinson, a switch to Celtic would make a lot of sense for both the Irishman and the Scottish club.

“I think he would be a great signing for Celtic,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He is a fantastic player, a hard-working winger who has a fantastic delivery on him.

“I know it is a move that he would really love as well with his Irish background. I think the chance of playing at Celtic would be a big draw for him and one that would be difficult to turn down.

“He has had his injury problems this season and he has been in and out of the team. To let his contract run this far down tells me that he is probably leaving.

“A move to Celtic would work. There is going to be an overhaul there this summer but I think Robbie would be a great addition regardless of who comes in.”

