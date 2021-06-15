“When he plays in a yellow shirt he seems a very different player.”

Rio Ferdinand has cast doubt on Victor Lindelof’s chances of remaining a first-team player for Man United, despite his impressive performance for Sweden in their Euro 2020 opener.

Sweden held out Spain in the Group E encounter and Lindelof was one of the best players for his side, the defensive solidity of which earned a hard-fought point for Janne Anderson’s charges.

While Lindelof is one of the first names on the Sweden teamsheet, his future at Old Trafford remains up in the air and Ferdinand explained the difference between the 26-year-old’s performances for club and country.

“I think his game suits the national game in a lot of ways. The Premier League is very quick and physical,” Ferdinand said on BBC.

“This (international football) is more of a thinking defenders’ game and I think that definitely suits him. He’s someone who likes to read and cover.

“With this team he seems like the main man in that defence and I think he’s warmed to that. That suits him.

“When he plays in a yellow shirt he seems a very different player to the one I see in a Man United shirt.”

United continue to be linked with the signing of a new central defender over the summer amid doubts over Lindelof’s ability to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

Ferdinand is not the only Red Devils legend to be unconvinced about what Lindelof can offer United if they are to begin challenging for Premier League titles again.

“I just think there’s question marks over his partnership with Maguire,” Ferdinand added.

“Maguire has come in for big money, he’s going to play.

“Does Lindelof complement him enough for them to be a top, top team? I question that personally.”

