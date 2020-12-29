Rio Ferdinand reveals that Edwin van der Sar sent him a text message just after Leicester City’s first equaliser on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes found the net after Scott McTominay stood off the Leicester star, making it 1-1 following Marcus Rashford’s opener for the visitors and the defending prompted a text from Edwin van der Sar to Rio Ferdinand.

Watching the lack of communication in the current Manchester United side, Ferdinand was reminded of the relationship United’s defensive players had with Van der Sar when the Dutch stopper kept goal for the Red Devils.

Ferdinand suggested that minor details like improving communication between certain players could make all the difference if United are to launch a legitimate title bid this season.

“Sometimes you can’t just keep churning out chequebook after chequebook, buying player after player, sometimes it’s down to the coaching and analysing things and looking at the finer details,” Ferdinand started on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“I’m not saying the coaching staff aren’t doing that at Man United, because I know they are, but sometimes there are little nuances, little things you might think about or forget or you don’t think about at the time.

“And it’s crazy you asked that question because Edwin van der Sar text me during the game, when the goal went in and McTominay didn’t go out to close him [Barnes] down and Bailly was behind him.

“And it took me back to really when we used to play and I would always say to Edwin, ‘When you see me going out to someone one-v-one, or on the edge of the box, I will try and stand in a certain place and wherever I stand, you stand opposite to it, you react off where I stand.’

“So if I was going out to say, Fernando Torres, on the edge of the box, I know he’s right-footed, I’m going to make sure that he can’t hit it back between my legs. So he can go down the right-hand side, keep pushing down the right-hand side, and get a shot off, but I’m going to allow you to shoot near post, that’s fine, but not back through my legs, I’m going to block that.

“And I’d say to Edwin, ‘If it goes through my legs hopefully you save it, but if you don’t it’s down to me. I take full responsibility.’ And that’s the conversations we were having.

“And that’s what players need to do. You need to create relationships, talk off the pitch before you go on, if this situation happens this is what I’m going to do, react off it this way. So no stone is left unturned. It’s in the detail. You win three points with detail sometimes.”

