Rio Ferdinand admits he’s already reached out to Man United target Raphael Varane in the hope of convincing the French centre-half to make the move to Old Trafford.

With a deal for top target Jadon Sancho all but finalised, United have reportedly turned their attentions to other positions that need to be strengthened this summer.

Varane has emerged as the Red Devils’ ideal candidate in terms of centre-halves and talks are said to be progressing after the France international rejected the offer of a new contract from Real Madrid.

Varane has effectively set a deadline for his move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as he is eager to avoid beginning preseason training with Real in two weeks.

United legend Ferdinand is hoping to expedite the Varane transfer as he revealed in an Instagram Q & A over the weekend that he’s personally reached out to the 28-year-old.

Rio Ferdinand texts Raphael Varane

Ferdinand has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to complete the signing of the World Cup winner and admitted that he’s sent Varane a persuasive text.

Ferdinand, who is one of United’s greatest ever defenders, has made no secret of his opinion that his former club needs to prioritise the signing of a centre-half this summer if they are to improve on last season.

Covering Euro 2020 for BBC, Ferdinand expressed doubts about Victor Lindelof’s reliability at the back for United and suggested that club captain Harry Maguire needs a superior centre-half partner.

“I just think there’s question marks over his partnership with Maguire,” Ferdinand said of Lindelof.

“Maguire has come in for big money, he’s going to play.

“Does Lindelof complement him enough for them to be a top, top team? I question that personally.”

