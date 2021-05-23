Rio Ferdinand racially abused at Molineux during Man United’s final day win

“You need to be dismissed from football and educated.”

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he was racially abused at Molineux on Sunday afternoon, when he was covering Manchester United’s final Premier League match of the season.

United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 but Ferdinand wasn’t in a celebratory mood after the final whistle as he took to social media to reveal that a Wolves supporter had directed a monkey chant at him during the game, which resulted in the fan being removed from the stadium.

Ferdinand invited the fan in question to meet him so the ex-United defender could help him “understand what it feels like to be racially abused.”

The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back. However To the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football & educated. Come meet me & I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2021

Rio Ferdinand was racially abused at Molineux

Ferdinand has been a vocal advocate for kicking racism out of football and he recently called on the British government to introduce regulations to stamp out racial abuse on social media.

“The players that are coming out individually or in their clusters have to take some credit for the steps they’re taking, they’re trying to highlight the situation,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport in February.

“I think the government needs to step in. This is a serious issue and they need to show how serious they are about this. We need the government to regulate this whole situation – yes, the social media companies have to play their part.

“Morally, I think they need to put their best foot forward, put their hands up and ask how they can deal with this, with the government. There needs to be repercussions for people, people can come out and be derogatory, say racist comments, they can discriminate from behind a curtain and never be seen and remain anonymous – that is the problem.

“Once someone feels that actually, I may be put out in front of the public and outed as a racist, then maybe you get a different kind of temperature on this and people start to think.

“You’re not stopping someone from being a racist, but you’re stopping them from vocalising it and giving it to people and sending it through social media.

“Like I said, the government needs to put the right regulations in place to help with this situation, because it’s a disgusting situation we’re in right now.”

