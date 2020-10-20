Rio Ferdinand clearly doesn’t agree with Paul Scholes’ opinion of Anthony Martial.

Responding to Manchester United’s deadline day signing of Edinson Cavani, Paul Scholes suggested that Anthony Martial had “conned” supporters into believing he was the solution to the club’s centre-forward problem.

Scholes insisted that neither Martial nor Cavani was the long-term answer to United’s quest for a reliable No. 9 but Scholes’ former teammate, Rio Ferdinand, believes that the ex-midfielder is being too harsh.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Ferdinand claimed that Martial deserves plenty of credit for his accomplishments last term.

“I thought it was very harsh from Scholesy. Last season, he scored 23 goals and got nine assists as a No. 9. He had played up front inconsistently in his previous time at Manchester United,” Ferdinand said of Martial.

“He was played wide on the left sometimes. He had a good run of games up there and he proved his worth. As a young No. 9, scoring goals at United is no easy feat and he has gone and done it.

“He has been effective in that position. What I think he needs to add is a level of consistency throughout the season and I think he will be searching for that this season.

“He finished the season on fire last year. We all know he can score top-class goals and I think that consistency is that what this guy needs to get into his game so that he can say, ‘I am the Man United No. 9’.”

