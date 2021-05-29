“Go with your man!”

Rio Ferdinand has planted the blame for Chelsea’s opening goal in the Champions League final firmly at the feet of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko was caught out of position while Mason Mount played a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz, who hurdled the onrushing Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and kept his composure as he slotted home.

Ferdinand, who was on punditry duty for BT Sport, slammed Zinchenko for letting his side down with “lazy defending” by failing to properly deal with the danger of Havertz.

“Zinchenko has to go with him here,” Ferdinand said at half-time.

Rio Ferdinand on Zinchenko

“He’s at the bottom of the picture with him there. It’s lazy defending, go with your man, or if he stands in there and marks him, that ball doesn’t get played through.”

Ferdinand was joined by former England teammate Joleon Lescott in the studio and the ex-City centre-half agreed with Ferdinand.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking about,” Lescott said of Zinchenko.

“It’s a great ball, great touch from Mount and a great run but as a full-back, you’ve got to be inside of him because if he is then Mount doesn’t play that ball.”

Havertz’s goal proved to be the winning one as City were unable to claw their way back into the match in the second half.

City lost playmaker Kevin de Bruyne to injury after a clear body check from Antonio Rudiger, which earned the Chelsea defender a yellow card.

But in the battle of master tacticians, it was Thomas Tuchel who triumphed as Pep Guardiola’s wait for his first Champions League in a decade continues.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have won their second-ever Champions League title nine years after their success in the 2011/12 season.

