Rio Ferdinand relays moving Alex Ferguson text message about first impression of Ravel Morrison

Rio Ferdinand admitted that he was almost reduced to tears by a touching message he received from Sir Alex Ferguson on the subject of Ravel Morrison.

Ravel Morrison remains one of the Premier League’s most curious cases of ‘what might have been?’ and on a recent episode of his podcast, Rio Ferdinand was joined by the former Manchester United youth product who never quite reached the potential that many felt he had.

On ‘What REALLY happened to Ravel Morrison’, Ferdinand and Morrison explored what went wrong in the latter’s career as Morrison went from a player deemed better than Paul Pogba by Wayne Rooney to a struggling midfielder who never quite found a club to call home.

As part of the podcast, Ferdinand relayed text messages from two important managers in Morrison’s career.

“I texted two managers this morning when I knew you were coming on,” Ferdinand said. “I texted the last manager you played for in the Premier League, who was Chris Wilder, and I’ve told you what he said.

I text the boss (Sir Alex) this morning asking him for 5 words on @morrisonravel…. the response I got gave me goosebumps! @ManUtd #MUFC #VibeWithFive pic.twitter.com/2cEd8GzaDq — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 15, 2021

“And I also asked for five words from Fergie, Sir Alex Ferguson.”

Ferdinand got a lot more than the five words requested in Ferguson’s response, which you can read in full below.

“Rio my first and lasting impression of Ravel as a young lad was that he has always got time and space, always available to be on the ball, so unusual for a young lad of his age. “Give my regards to him please. Another thing about Ravel which I have always treasured because no other young player who made their debut did it. “After the first game in the first team that he played, the next morning he came to my office and gave me a letter thanking me for giving him his debut. “I was gobsmacked Rio. The boy had a good heart, he was just beaten by his background.”

Morrison only ended up making three appearances for Manchester United’s senior side, all of which came in cup competitions.

After leaving the Red Devils in 2012, Morrison played for no fewer than 10 different clubs but he’s found it difficult to consistently show his natural talents and, unfortunately, he’s seen multiple contracts terminated over the years.

Morrison looks back fondly on his United debut and as he reflects on his career up to this point, the 28-year-old admitted that he wishes he did a lot differently.

Morrison said: “When I made my debut – words can’t describe that you know. Making your debut for Man United and it was only a minute as well.

“It touches you because if I could go back in time I’d would change 90 per cent of my life.”

