Rio Ferdinand explains why Memphis Depay failed at Man United

Rio Ferdinand has had his say on why Memphis Depay failed to reach his potential at Man United.

Depay arrived at United in 2015 with plenty of hype after four impressive seasons with PSV Eindhoven and the Dutch winger was even entrusted with the Red Devils’ iconic No 7 shirt.

However, Depay never really got going for United and left Old Trafford little over 18 months after his arrival.

Ferdinand had already left United by the time Depay joined the club but the former England defender thinks he knows why things didn’t quite work out for Depay.

“I think he’s a maverick,” Ferdinand said of Depay on BBC.

“He’s a new-age type of personality who embraces everything of the lifestyle of a football player and beyond, and some people who are old school don’t like that and it’s taken time for someone even like me to adapt to that.”

Depay ended up moving to Lyon in January 2017 and he enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form for club and country since that switch.

Ferdinand was asked to expand on his opinion about Depay’s struggles at United and the 42-year-old cited several reasons.

“I think it comes down to numerous things,” Ferdinand explained.

Rio Ferdinand on Memphis Depay

“Timing, the right time and right place, and maturity, he may have gone there too young.

“And coaching, the right coaching at the right time.”

Depay has made no secret of his difficulties playing under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, with the Netherlands international discussing his ill-fated spell at United at length in his book, Heart of a Lion.

Depay also opened up on losing faith in God while at United, which only served to exacerbate his feelings of loneliness in Manchester.

