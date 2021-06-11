Rio Ferdinand advises Marcus Rashford to speak to former England teammate

“You just need to have that conversation to get a clear understanding of what burnout means.”

Rio Ferdinand has advised Marcus Rashford to reach out to Michael Owen and discuss the potential long-term effects of playing too many games at a young age.

Rashford remains one of the most important players, both for Manchester United and England, but he has encountered a number of fitness issues recently.

Ferdinand has expressed concerns regarding Rashford’s injury problems, particularly considering the fact that the United forward is still only 23 years old.

Ferdinand believes that Rashford could benefit from a conversation with Owen, whose career was blighted by his struggles to remain fully fit for extended periods of time.

“What he (Rashford) needs to do is to go and have a conversation with Michael Owen. If I was handling or advising him, I’d tell him right now, as quick as he can, to go and get Owen’s phone number,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

Rio Ferdinand advises Marcus Rashford to speak to Michael Owen

“Have a coffee with Michael Owen and let him talk to you about burnout, let him talk to you about playing too many games at a young age and the effects that it has on your career in years to come.

“That’s what he needs to do. If his advisors are watching, which I know they do, please, I’ll hand you his number, just message me. Go and speak to Michael Owen!

“Rashford and all these other players, what they’re doing right now, they weren’t doing what Michael Owen was doing at 18 years old. He came on and smashed a World Cup, no-one has become an overnight superstar by banging in a goal in the World Cup like the way he did for England.

“You just need to have that conversation to get a clear understanding of what burnout means and what it does to your career and what it potentially can do to your career. Owen would have broken the England goalscoring record without a shadow of a doubt if he didn’t get the injuries and burnout.

“It’s important for the young players to understand that you can’t play every game. Sometimes you just have to hold your hand up and say ‘listen, I need a rest’.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, Manchester United, marcus rashford, michael owen, rio ferdinand