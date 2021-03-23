Rio Ferdinand questions Manchester United transfer decision

Rio Ferdinand is the latest Manchester United legend to question why the club signed Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has had limited opportunities since his move to United last August and there have been suggestions that the Netherlands international could be moved on in the summer after a disastrous debut season with the Red Devils.

Ferdinand is of the opinion that Van de Beek’s versatility means the ex-Ajax man doesn’t have to be benched just because Bruno Fernandes is undroppable for United.

The former United centre-half has claimed that the Dutch midfielder can be deployed in a number of positions and the fact that Van de Beek has hardly featured in the Premier League leads Ferdinand to wonder why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him in in the first place.

“I think he would add value to this team, definitely,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE show.

“He’s someone who would create goals, he played a part in the goal [vs. Leicester]. When he gets in the box, he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.

“But to get in the box, he’s got to play in the position where Bruno Fernandes is playing and he’s not going to do that.

“Can he do it from the No. 8 position or No. 6 when he’s holding? I think he can. He’s intelligent enough. Ajax players are brought up to be intelligent footballers, they are able to play multiple positions, he can do that.

“It’s just obvious that United want a stiffer central midfield area behind Bruno. I get that, given that’s got to be protecting the centre-backs and that’s not going to be one of Van de Beek’s strong points. But then it begs the question: why buy him then?”

Ferdinand also hinted that Van de Beek was misled when he was approached to join United last year.

Ferdinand believes Van de Beek would not have made the switch to Old Trafford if he had known how Solskjaer intended to utilise him, particularly in a season leading up to the Euros.

“This isn’t what he was sold,” said Ferdinand. “I feel for him in that. Has he done enough when he’s been given an opportunity? I think it’s been difficult.

“I don’t care who you are. If you’re playing the odd two minutes here and there, three minutes here and there, you cannot perform. I don’t care what level of player you are.

“I don’t think he’s been helped in terms of team selection and opportunities so I don’t think it’s fair to say he’s underperforming because he’s not been put in a position to perform yet on a consistent basis.

“I really do feel for him but it would be interesting to know what he was told and what he was sold on the way in because the lack of opportunities, I don’t think he’d have come here if he’d known that.”

