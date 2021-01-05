Rio Ferdinand has challenged Mikel Arteta to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing again.

Some pundits claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performances had dropped off since the forward signed a new contract with the Gunners earlier this season.

Aubameyang returned to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI last week but the Gabonese international’s goal return for Arsenal this term has left a lot to be desired.

Aubameyang has only scored three Premier League goals this season and Rio Ferdinand is baffled about the change in the 31-year-old’s form in front of goal.

Ferdinand remains a great admirer of the Arsenal captain and insisted that the North London club’s success will depend heavily on whether Aubameyang can get back among the goals.

Ferdinand also revealed that he wishes his former club, Manchester United, were able to beat the Gunners to the signing of Aubameyang in 2018.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “What is the problem with Aubameyang? How has he gone from being one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League if not in Europe, to what he’s doing now? How’s that happened? It’s not the Aubameyang I know. I don’t know how Arsenal fans are defending him.

“That is the biggest thing for Mikel Arteta, the biggest thing Arteta needs to do right now is to get him playing again. He’s got all these young, exciting prospects, you just want Aubameyang there around doing his stuff as well.

“I love Aubameyang, I think he is an unbelievable player who I would love in my team. I would have loved Manchester United to buy him before he went to Arsenal, I think he’s a top, top player and a ridiculous finisher.

“What he did last season was unrivalled, but this season Arsenal need him firing, ASAP.”

