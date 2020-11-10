Rio Ferdinand has slammed claims that Manchester United have already reached out to Mauricio Pochettino.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself under mounting pressure last week, reports emerged that Manchester United had made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino with a view to him taking over at Old Trafford but Rio Ferdinand doesn’t believe it.

Ferdinand, who spent 12 years with the Red Devils, remains close with many individuals at the club and the former centre-half has it on good authority that no discussions have taken place with Pochettino.

Acknowledging the importance of United’s 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday, Ferdinand branded reports that Solskjaer’s time as manager was coming to an end “out of order.”

“Man United needed a huge performance and a result this weekend,” Ferdinand told FIVE YouTube channel.

“The pressure was absolutely on this team and the management, they went out there and produced. In the media, there’s been bit of disrespect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be honest. People touting about that Pochettino has been spoken to.

“I’ve got it from a really, really, really good source that there’s been no conversations and they wouldn’t disrespect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that manner.

“I feel like that should be addressed. We can all say ‘So and so will be good or better’, that’s just part of the game.

“But to say someone has been spoken to and is coming in imminently, when it’s not true, I think that’s out of order. The man is in the job and his team have found a knack of always pulling a result out when they need it and this was no difference, they were solid.”

