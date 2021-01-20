Rio Ferdinand would welcome offer to return to Man United in coaching capacity

Rio Ferdinand would welcome the chance to return to Manchester United.

Darren Fletcher became the latest former player to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff at United and the promotion of the Scottish midfielder has been lauded by supporters.

Rio Ferdinand has always backed Solskjaer to succeed as Red Devils manager and the ex-defender, who was recently hailed by John O’Shea as United’s greatest-ever signing, would be open to discussing a role with the club.

“Yeah, of course I would [be interested in a coaching role],” Ferdinand told the Stretford Paddock.

“Listen, I love Man United, it’s as simple as that, do you know what I mean? You go to Man United and you play there for 12 and a bit years – you can’t help but fall in love with the club.

“So, an opportunity to work at the club in some capacity is definitely a conversation that I’d have, because I love the club.

“What role it would be, I don’t know, but if it came up, yeah, I would definitely be open to speaking and trying to work something out.”

Old footage recently emerged of Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo giving their first impressions of Solskjaer as a coach and the legendary former United striker likely enjoys imparting his wisdom on the current front men at Old Trafford.

Old report from norwegian TV2: Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand on OGS as a coach when he was in Sir Alex’s coaching staff for a brief period pic.twitter.com/ElhCpu2V3i — . (@PogBaller_) December 18, 2018

And with Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick now in place to perhaps work more closely with the midfield and creative players, who’s to say that United wouldn’t enlist the help of arguably their best-ever defender in Ferdinand?

Fletcher began his new coaching role last week and he couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’m delighted to be back and excited to work with the staff: Ole, Kieran [McKenna], Carras [Michael Carrick], Mike Phelan and the rest of the coaches; the players, you know some fantastic players to work with at the beginning of my coaching journey,” Fletcher said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m just delighted to finally be in today, my first day in a new job today. I spoke to Ole a couple of weeks ago and it’s finally getting things sorted to come in today.

“It’s been a unique experience. I’ve been a player but now I’m on the side, on the coaching staff, so it’s a little bit different. I’m buzzing and cannot wait to get started.”

